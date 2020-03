BRIEF-Indus Holding FY EBIT Before Impairment Losses At EUR 135.2 Mln

March 30 (Reuters) - INDUS HOLDING AG:

* FORECAST FOR 2020 HIGHLY UNCERTAIN DESPITE CONSIDERATION OF CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

* ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING POSTPONED

* FY SALES REVENUES UP TO EUR 1.74 BILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR EUR 1.71 BILLION)

* EXPECTS SALES REVENUES OF EUR 1.5 TO 1.65 BILLION AND AN OPERATING RESULT (EBIT) OF EUR 85 TO 95 MILLION FOR FULL YEAR 2020

* AT EUR 135.2 MILLION, FY OPERATING RESULT (EBIT) BEFORE IMPAIRMENT LOSSES

* ALTHOUGH FORECAST FOR FISCAL YEAR 2020 TAKES INTO ACCOUNT CURRENTLY FORESEEABLE CONSEQUENCES OF CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, IT IS SUBJECT TO A HIGH DEGREE OF UNCERTAINTY

* WILL PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.80 PER SHARE TO ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING

* AGM PROBABLY BE POSTPONED FROM 20 MAY 2020 TO AUGUST OF THIS YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)