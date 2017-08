BRIEF-Indus Holding H1 earnings after taxes up 5.4 pct at 39 million euros

Aug 14 (Reuters) - INDUS HOLDING AG:

* CONTINUES TO GROW STRONGLY IN H1 2017 AND CONFIRMS FORECAST

* ‍SALES REVENUES OF INDUS HOLDING AG ROSE BY EUR 88.6 MILLION TO EUR 803.5 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF 2017, UP 12.4% ON PRIOR YEAR PERIOD​

* ‍SECOND-QUARTER DROPPED TO EUR 38.0 MILLION, WHICH WAS SLIGHTLY BELOW PREVIOUS YEAR'S EUR 38.8 MILLION​

* ‍H1 EARNINGS AFTER TAXES ROSE BY 5.4% FROM EUR 37.0 MILLION IN H1 2016 TO EUR 39.0 MILLION​

* ‍PROJECTS A STRONG PERFORMANCE FOR INDUS GROUP ALSO FOR 2018​

* ‍HAS CONFIRMED ITS FORECAST AFTER Q2 OF 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)