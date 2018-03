March 23 (Reuters) - INDUS HOLDING AG:

* JÜRGEN ABROMEIT RESIGNS FROM OFFICE AS CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF INDUS HOLDING AG AS OF 30 JUNE 2018

* ‍JOHANNES SCHMIDT IS DESIGNATED TO SUCCEED HIM IN ROLE OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)