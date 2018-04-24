BRIEF-Indus OS Partners With Gionee

April 24 (Reuters) - Indus OS:

* INDUS OS PARTNERS WITH GIONEE; PARTNERSHIP WILL SEE INDUS’ FLAGSHIP FEATURES INTRODUCED ON MAJORITY OF NEW GIONEE SMARTPHONES Source text:[Indus OS, India’s home-grown smartphone platform, has today announced a partnership with Gionee, a leading global smartphone brand with a loyal consumer base of over 1.25 crore and plans to be in the top 5 smartphone brands in India by the end of the next fiscal year. The partnership with Indus OS aligns with Gionee’s long-term strategy to establish a clear software differentiation in the presently cluttered Indian smartphone market.]