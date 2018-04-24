FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 24, 2018 / 7:18 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

BRIEF-Indus OS Partners With Gionee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Indus OS:

* INDUS OS PARTNERS WITH GIONEE; PARTNERSHIP WILL SEE INDUS’ FLAGSHIP FEATURES INTRODUCED ON MAJORITY OF NEW GIONEE SMARTPHONES Source text:[Indus OS, India’s home-grown smartphone platform, has today announced a partnership with Gionee, a leading global smartphone brand with a loyal consumer base of over 1.25 crore and plans to be in the top 5 smartphone brands in India by the end of the next fiscal year. The partnership with Indus OS aligns with Gionee’s long-term strategy to establish a clear software differentiation in the presently cluttered Indian smartphone market.]

