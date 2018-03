March 27 (Reuters) - Indus Holding AG:

* ‍SUCCESSFUL START TO 2018​

* ‍PROJECTS CONSOLIDATED SALES REVENUES OF BETWEEN EUR 1.65 BILLION AND EUR 1.70 BILLION FOR 2018​

* SEES 2018 EBIT AT BETWEEN EUR 154 MILLION AND EUR 160 MILLION​

