BRIEF-Indusind Bank Exec Says Q4 Loan Growth Slowed Due to Virus Outbreak

April 27 (Reuters) - Indusind Bank Ltd Chief Executive Officer Sumant Kathpalia:

* SAYS Q4 NIM AT 4.25%

* SAYS LOAN GROWTH AT THE END OF Q4 SLOWED DUE TO THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* SAYS BORROWER PROFILE IS BETTER THAN INDUSTRY SO HOPEFUL THAT CREDIT PROFILE WILL HOLD UP

* SAYS EXPECTS SLOWDOWN IN COMMERCIAL VEHICLE SEGMENT FOR FIRST TWO QUARTERS OF THIS FINANCIAL YEAR

* SAYS EXPECT GROWTH OF CORPORATE LOANS TO BE LIMITED TO 6-8% FOR THIS YEAR

* SAYS WILL MODERATE GROUP EXPOSURE IN THE CORPORATE LOAN BOOK

* SAYS WILL REDUCE SOME SECTORAL EXPOSURE ON CORPORATE REAL ESTATE AND ON NBFCS

* SAYS WILL INCREASE PROVISION COVERAGE RATIO TO 70% OVER THE COMING QUARTERS