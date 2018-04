April 19 (Reuters) - Indusind Bank Ltd:

* SAYS DIVERGENCE IN NET NPA AS AT MARCH 31, 2017 WAS 10.01 BILLION RUPEES

* SAYS DIVERGENCE IN PROVISION AS AT MARCH 31, 2017 WAS 3.49 BILLION RUPEES

* SAYS DIVERGENCE IN NPA AS AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS 13.50 BILLION RUPEES