Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc :

* INDUSTRIAL ALLIANCE REPORTS EXCELLENT FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* Q1 CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE C$1.32

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$1.21 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QUARTER END AUM/AUA OF $169.7 BILLION

* INDUSTRIAL ALLIANCE INSURANCE AND FINANCIAL SERVICES - SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE TARGET RANGE INCREASED TO $5.20 TO $5.60