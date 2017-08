Aug 3 (Reuters) - Industrial Alliance Insurance And Financial Services Inc

* Industrial alliance reports second quarter results

* Q2 core earnings per share C$1.19

* Q2 earnings per share view C$1.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly book value per share of $42.26

* Assets under management and administration of $132.2 billion as of June 30, 2017

* Market guidance for 2017 earnings per common share, target range of $4.65+ to $5.05​