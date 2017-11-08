FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Industrial Alliance Q3 earnings per share c$1.35
Sections
Featured
Peak oil? Majors aren't buying into the threat from renewables
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Peak oil? Majors aren't buying into the threat from renewables
Tencent and Snap send short message to Facebook
Breakingviews
Tencent and Snap send short message to Facebook
Whisky stash raises bootlegging suspicions
North Korea
Whisky stash raises bootlegging suspicions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 8, 2017 / 2:04 PM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-Industrial Alliance Q3 earnings per share c$1.35

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc:

* Industrial Alliance reports excellent third quarter results

* Q3 core earnings per share c$1.35

* Q3 earnings per share c$1.35

* Q3 earnings per share view c$1.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc - qtrly ‍book value per share of $43.27​

* Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc - qtrly ‍dividend increased to $0.38 per common share​

* Q3 earnings per share view c$1.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc - sees‍ 2017 earnings per common share within target range of $4.65 to $5.05​

* Fy2017 earnings per share view c$4.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.