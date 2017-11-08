BRIEF-Industrial Alliance Q3 earnings per share c$1.35

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc:

* Industrial Alliance reports excellent third quarter results

* Q3 core earnings per share c$1.35

* Q3 earnings per share c$1.35

* Q3 earnings per share view c$1.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc - qtrly ‍book value per share of $43.27​

* Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc - qtrly ‍dividend increased to $0.38 per common share​

* Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc - sees‍ 2017 earnings per common share within target range of $4.65 to $5.05​

* Fy2017 earnings per share view c$4.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S