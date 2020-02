Feb 11 (Reuters) - 1398.HK:

* DONG SHI RESIGNED AS NON- EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF BANK

* CHINA BANKING AND INSURANCE REGULATORY COMMISSION APPROVED NEW NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS’ QUALIFICATION

* QUALIFICATIONS OF FENG WEIDONG & CAO LIQUN AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS APPROVED BY CBIRC