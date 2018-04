April 19 (Reuters) - Industrial Logistics Properties Trust :

* INDUSTRIAL LOGISTICS PROPERTIES TRUST ANNOUNCES ITS INITIAL DIVIDEND ON COMMON SHARES

* INDUSTRIAL LOGISTICS PROPERTIES TRUST - PRORATED CASH DISTRIBUTION ON ITS SHARES OF $0.27/SHARE FOR PERIOD FROM JAN 17, 2018 THROUGH MARCH 31, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: