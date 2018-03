BRIEF-Industrial Services Of America, Inc. Announces $2.1 Mln Improvement In Operating Performance

March 26 (Reuters) - Industrial Services Of America Inc :

* INDUSTRIAL SERVICES OF AMERICA, INC. ANNOUNCES $2.1 MILLION IMPROVEMENT IN OPERATING PERFORMANCE

* INDUSTRIAL SERVICES OF AMERICA INC QTRLY ‍REVENUE $13.5 MILLION VERSUS $10.5 MILLION

* INDUSTRIAL SERVICES OF AMERICA - ‍REPORTED A NET LOSS OF $306 THOUSAND FOR QUARTER COMPARED TO A NET LOSS OF $240 THOUSAND​

* INDUSTRIAL SERVICES OF AMERICA INC - ‍ORSON OLIVER HAS RESIGNED HIS POSITIONS AS INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND CHAIRMAN OF BOARD​

* INDUSTRIAL SERVICES OF AMERICA INC - ‍BOARD APPOINTED VINCE TYRA AS CHAIRMAN AND TODD L. PHILLIPS AS CEO

* INDUSTRIAL SERVICES OF AMERICA INC - ‍OLIVER IS RETAINING HIS SEAT ON BOARD​

* INDUSTRIAL SERVICES OF AMERICA INC - ‍PHILLIPS WILL RETAIN HIS CURRENT ROLES OF CFO AND PRESIDENT ​