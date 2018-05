May 10 (Reuters) - Industrial Services of America Inc :

* INDUSTRIAL SERVICES OF AMERICA, INC. ANNOUNCES REVENUE INCREASE AND IMPROVED OPERATING PERFORMANCE

* INDUSTRIAL SERVICES OF AMERICA INC - QTRLY REVENUE $14.7 MILLION VERSUS $13 MILLION

* INDUSTRIAL SERVICES OF AMERICA INC - QTRLY NET INCOME $36,000