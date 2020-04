BRIEF-Industrivarden: Net Asset Value On March 31, 2020 At SEK 94.1 Bln

April 7 (Reuters) - Industrivarden AB:

* REG-INTERIM REPORT 3M:2020, JANUARY 1–MARCH 31, 2020

* NET ASSET VALUE ON MARCH 31, 2020, WAS SEK 94.1 BILLION, OR SEK 216 PER SHARE

* DURING Q1 OF 2020, SHARES WERE PURCHASED IN SCA B FOR SEK 0.4 BILLION AND IN SANDVIK FOR SEK 0.3 BILLION

* DEBT-EQUITIES RATIO AS PER MARCH 31, 2020, WAS 5%, AN INCREASE SINCE YEAR-END OF 2 PERCENTAGE POINTS

* JAN-MARCH EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR PERIOD WERE SEK -42.59

* SAYS “WITH THE YEAR’S FIRST QUARTER NOW BEHIND US, WE CAN SEE THAT THE WORLD LOOKS CONSIDERABLY DIFFERENT THAN AT THE CLOSE OF 2019”

* SAYS “HOWEVER, WE AND OUR PORTFOLIO COMPANIES ARE WELLPOISED TO DEAL WITH CHALLENGES AS WELL AS TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OPPORTUNITIES DURING THE COMING YEAR” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)