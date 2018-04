April 9 (Reuters) - Industrivarden AB:

* SAYS NET ASSET VALUE ON MARCH 31, 2018, WAS SEK 97.8 BILLION, OR SEK 225/SHARE

* SAYS EARNINGS PER SHARE DURING Q1 2018 AMOUNTED TO SEK 3.46 PER SHARE