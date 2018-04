April 23 (Reuters) - Industrivarden Ab:

* REG-INDUSTRIVÄRDEN DIVESTS SHARES IN SSAB FOR SEK 3,073 MILLION

* DIVESTED ITS ENTIRE HOLDING OF 54.6 MILLION CLASS B SHARES IN SSAB AT A PRICE OF SEK 39.20 PER CLASS B SHARE

* 19 MILLION CLASS A SHARES HAVE BEEN DIVESTED AT A PRICE OF SEK 49.00 PER CLASS A SHARE. PROCEEDS OF SALE TOTALS SEK 3,073 MILLION

* DIVESTED SHARES REPRESENT 7.15 PERCENT OF CAPITAL AND 6.49 PERCENT OF VOTES IN SSAB