BRIEF-Industrivärden mulls selling SSAB shares in book building process

April 23 (Reuters) - Industrivarden AB:

* REG-INDUSTRIVÄRDEN CONTEMPLATES TO DIVEST SHARES IN SSAB

* INDUSTRIVARDEN AB Q1 MORGAN STANLEY AND CARNEGIE HAVE BEEN RETAINED TO EVALUATE POSSIBILITIES OF A DIVESTMENT OF UP TO INDUSTRIVÄRDEN’S ENTIRE HOLDING OF 54,633,318 CLASS B SHARES, AS WELL AS UP TO 19,000,000 OF INDUSTRIVÄRDEN’S CLASS A SHARES, IN SSAB TO SWEDISH AND INTERNATIONAL INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS

* INDUSTRIVARDEN AB Q1 HOLDING OF CLASS B SHARES CORRESPONDS TO 5.31 PERCENT OF CAPITAL AND 1.45 PERCENT OF VOTING RIGHTS IN SSAB.

* INDUSTRIVARDEN AB Q1 HOLDING OF CLASS A SHARES COVERED BY A POTENTIAL TRANSACTION CORRESPONDS TO 1.84 PERCENT OF CAPITAL AND 5.04 PERCENT OF VOTING RIGHTS IN SSAB.

* INDUSTRIVARDEN AB Q1 TRANSACTION IS AIMED AT STRENGTHENING INDUSTRIVÄRDEN’S FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY, AT SAME TIME AS COMPANY REMAINS AS LARGEST OWNER IN TERMS OF VOTES

* Following completion of the transaction, Industrivärden’s shareholding in SSAB will comprise 44,334,933 class A shares corresponding to 4.31 percent of the capital and 11.77 percent of the votes.

* Subject to completion of the transaction, Industrivärden will enter into a customary lock-up clause on the remaining shares in SSAB of approximately 180 days. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)