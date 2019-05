May 31 (Reuters) - Indutrade AB:

* INDUTRADE ACQUIRES FÄRBER & SCHMID AG IN SWITZERLAND

* ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A MARGINALLY POSITIVE IMPACT ON INDUTRADE’S EARNINGS PER SHARE.

* TO ACQUIRE ALL OF SHARES IN FÄRBER & SCHMID WITH ANNUAL SALES OF APPROXIMATELY CHF 23 MILLION

* CLOSING TOOK PLACE ON 29 MAY AND COMPANY WILL BE INCLUDED IN INDUTRADE'S BUSINESS AREA DACH