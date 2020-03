March 31 (Reuters) - Indutrade AB:

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF INDUTRADE HAS RESOLVED TO POSTPONE 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

* PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED PROPOSAL OF DIVIDEND OF SEK 4.75 PER SHARE WILL BE RECONSIDERED

* INDUTRADE -AGM WILL AT LATEST BE HELD ON 30 JUNE 2020, IN ACCORDANCE WITH EXISTING LEGISLATION

* HAS ANNOUNCED THAT CO WILL WAIVE TEN PERCENT OF THEIR SALARIES FROM 1 APRIL 2020 UNTIL SITUATION IS MORE STABLE