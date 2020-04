BRIEF-Indutrade Updates On Coronavirus Impact

April 7 (Reuters) - Indutrade AB:

* UPDATE BASED ON THE CURRENT UNCERTAINTY

* ON CORONAVIRUS: OVERALL, EFFECTS ON ORDER INTAKE AND SALES IN Q1 OF 2020 ARE EXPECTED TO BE VERY LIMITED.

* THERE IS SUBSTANTIAL UNCERTAINTY GOING FORWARD

* MARKET SITUATION FOR GROUP’S COMPANIES VARIES CONSIDERABLY GIVEN THAT THEY OPERATE IN DIFFERENT SEGMENTS, INDUSTRIES AND GEOGRAPHIC MARKETS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: AT PRESENT, WE HAVE NOT EXPERIENCED ANY SIGNIFICANT DISRUPTIONS IN SUPPLY CHAINS AND AMONG SUBSIDIARIES WITH OWN MANUFACTURING, PRODUCTION IS CONTINUING WITH EXCEPTION OF TWO UNITS IN ASIA, WHICH HAVE BEEN TEMPORARILY CLOSED DUE TO LOCAL REGULATIONS FROM AUTHORITIES

* A NUMBER OF OUR COMPANIES HAVE NOTED A MAJOR VOLUME DECLINE AND ARE NOW TAKING MEASURES TO REDUCE COSTS, FOR INSTANCE SHORT-TERM LAYOFFS, ADAPTED TO RESPECTIVE BUSINESS AND COUNTRY IN WHICH THEY OPERATE

* WE ARE SEEING A STRONG DEVELOPMENT WITH INCREASING VOLUMES IN, AMONG OTHERS, MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY COMPANIES

* TO FURTHER STRENGTHEN FINANCIAL POSITION, SHORT-TERM LOANS IN TOTAL OF SEK 800 MILLION HAVE NOW BEEN PROLONGED WITH MORE THAN THREE YEARS AND LONG-TERM CREDIT FACILITIES HAVE BEEN EXPANDED BY AN ADDITIONAL SEK 750 MILLION

* TOTAL LONG-TERM LOANS AND CREDIT FACILITIES NOW AMOUNT TO JUST OVER SEK 7 BILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)