March 17 (Reuters) - Indykpol SA:

* CONCERNING CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK CO IS SEEING HIGHER MARKET ORDERS FOR ITS PRODUCTS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: SAYS AT PRESENT IT'S DIFFICULT TO ESTIMATE IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK ON GROUP'S OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL RESULTS, ESPECIALLY IN LONGTERM PERSPECTIVE