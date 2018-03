March 12 (Reuters) - INDYKPOL SA:

* SUPERVISORY BOARD APPROVES FY 2018 BUDGET SUBMITTED BY MANAGEMENT

* AS PART OF NEW BUDGET CO TO FOCUS ON TURKEY PRODUCTION

* TERMINATES PRODUCTION COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ITS UNIT LUBUSKIE ZAKLADY DROBIARSKIE ELDROB SA

* UNIT’S SUPERVISORY BOARD APPROVES CLOSURE OF ITS PLANT IN SWIEBODZIN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)