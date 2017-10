Oct 23 (Reuters) - INEVO AB:

* Q3 TOTAL REVENUE SEK ‍12.0 MILLION VERSUS SEK 2.2 MILLION YEAR AGO​

* Q3 EBITDA PROFIT SEK 78,000 VERSUS LOSS SEK 1.6 MILLION YEAR AGO​

* IN Q4, EXPECTS TO FURTHER INCREASE REVENUES, BOTH INSIDE AND OUTSIDE SWEDEN