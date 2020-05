May 11 (Reuters) - Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB :

* IBT’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECIDED TO POSTPONE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING UNTIL JUNE 16, 2020, INSTEAD OF ORIGINALLY PLANNED DATE OF MAY 11, 2020

* Q1 PROFIT AFTER TAX SEK 1.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 686,000 YEAR AGO

* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT SEK 1.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 0.9 MILLION YEAR AGO