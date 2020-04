BRIEF-Inficon Continues To Refrain From Issuing Guidance For 2020

April 22 (Reuters) - Inficon Holding AG:

* INFICON HOLDING AG - Q1 SALES DECLINE OF 3.2% TO USD 92.6 MILLION OVER PREVIOUS YEAR

* Q1 NET INCOME FOR PERIOD IS USD 11.4 MILLION AFTER USD 12.8 MILLION A YEAR AGO, A DECLINE OF 11.1%.

* CONTINUES TO REFRAIN FROM ISSUING A GUIDANCE FOR BUSINESS YEAR 2020.

* ASSESSES OUTLOOK FOR CURRENT YEAR CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC, MAINLY DUE TO STRONG SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET

* COVID 19 PANDEMIC, HOWEVER, PRESENTS ONGOING GLOBAL UNCERTAINTIES WHICH INFICON IS MONITORING CRITICALLY AND PROMPTLY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)