BRIEF-Inficon Holding FY Net Income Of $52.8 Million

March 5 (Reuters) - Inficon Holding AG:

* Q4 2019: SALES OF USD 96.3 MILLION; INCREASE OF 2.2% OVER PRIOR-YEAR FIGURE

* Q4 OPERATING INCOME USD 16.0 MILLION OR 16.6% OF SALES (Q4 2018: USD 14.9 MILLION; 15.8%)

* FY NET INCOME USD 52.8 MILLION OR 13.8 % OF SALES (USD 64.2 MILLION; 15.6%)

* FY OPERATING INCOME USD 64.8 MILLION OR 17.0% OF SALES (USD 81.5 MILLION; 19.9%)

* TO PAY OUT A DIVIDEND OF CHF 18.00 PER SHARE FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2019.

* IS CAUTIOUSLY POSITIVE FOR THIS YEAR’S OUTLOOK IN MOST TARGET MARKETS

* CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK LEADS TO NEW GLOBAL UNCERTAINTIES, CO SEES FIRST SIGNS OF STABILIZATION IN INFICON’S BUSINESS IN CHINA

* THEREFORE REFRAINS FROM PUBLISHING AN OUTLOOK FOR 2020