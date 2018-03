BRIEF-Inficon Holding FY ‍Net Income Of $59.5 Million

March 13 (Reuters) - INFICON HOLDING AG:

* ‍Q4 2017 RESULTS: SALES OF USD 102.1 MILLION ARE 18.4% OVER PRIOR YEAR​

* Q4 ‍OPERATING INCOME OF USD 22.2 MILLION OR 21.8% OF SALES (Q4 2016: USD 18.2 MILLION; 21.1%)​

* ‍FULL-YEAR RESULTS 2017: SALES INCREASE OF 20.6% TO USD 373.6 MILLION​

* FY ‍OPERATING INCOME OF USD 73.6 MILLION OR 19.7% OF SALES​

* FY ‍NET INCOME OF USD 59.5 MILLION OR 15.9% OF SALES (USD 40.3 MILLION; 13.0%)​

* ‍PROPOSES TO DISTRIBUTE FOR FISCAL 2017 CHF 20.00 PER SHARE​

* ‍OUTLOOK 2018: SALES AROUND USD 400 MILLION AND OPERATING INCOME MARGIN OVER 19%​