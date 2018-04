April 20 (Reuters) - Inficon Holding AG:

* SALES OF USD 110.7 MILLION IN Q1; PLUS 25.1% (ORGANICALLY: 19.3%) OVER PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD

* Q1 OPERATING INCOME OF USD 24.6 MILLION; PLUS 17.6%; MARGIN IMPROVEMENT TO 22.2%

* REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE: SALES AROUND USD 400 MILLION; OPERATING INCOME MARGIN OVER 19%