Oct 17 (Reuters) - Inficon Holding AG:

* 3.5% SALES DECLINE IN Q3 VERSUS PRIOR QUARTER TO USD 93.2 MILLION; 8.1% LOWER THAN A YEAR AGO

* FOCUS ON ACHIEVING GUIDANCE IN Q4

* Q3 OPERATING PROFIT OF USD 16.3 MILLION (Q2: USD 15.8 MILLION)

* NET PROFIT FOR PERIOD INCREASED FROM USD 11.8 MILLION ACHIEVED IN Q2 TO USD 12.4 MILLION IN Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)