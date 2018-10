Oct 18 (Reuters) - Inficon Holding AG:

* THIRD QUARTER WITH 13.4% REVENUE GROWTH TO $ 101.4 MILLION

* INCREASE IN GUIDANCE FOR 2018

* EXPECTS MORE THAN $ 400 MILLION IN REVENUE AND AN OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN OF AROUND 20% FOR FY

* Q3 NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD WAS USD 15.3 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)