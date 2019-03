March 5 (Reuters) - Inficon Holding AG:

* Q4 SALES USD 94.2 MILLION 8% BELOW PRIOR YEAR AND 7% LOWER THAN IN Q3 2018

* Q4 OPERATING INCOME OF USD 14.9 MILLION OR 15.8% OF SALES (Q4 2017: USD 22.2 MILLION; 21.7%)

* TO PROPOSE FOR 2018 TO DISTRIBUTE CHF 22 PER SHARE

* GUIDANCE 2019: SALES AROUND USD 400 MILLION AND OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN AROUND 19% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)