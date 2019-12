Dec 17 (Reuters) - INFICON HOLDING AG:

* INFICON HOLDING AG - POSTPONE DELIVERIES OF SOME MAJOR ORDERS IN SEMICONDUCTOR & VACUUM COATING AND SECURITY & ENERGY MARKET TO Q1 2020

* INFICON HOLDING AG SEES SALES OF USD 380 TO USD 385 MILLION FOR THE 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR (PREVIOUSLY EXPECTED AROUND USD 400 MILLION)

* INFICON HOLDING AG SEES FY OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN OF 17% TO 18% (PREVIOUSLY EXPECTED APPROXIMATELY 19%)