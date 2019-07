July 25 (Reuters) - INFICON HOLDING AG:

* CONFIRMED OUTLOOK OF AROUND USD 400 MILLION AND OPERATING INCOME MARGIN AROUND 19%

* OPERATING INCOME OF USD 15.8 MILLION; MARGIN OF 16.3% AFTER 17.5% IN PRECEDING Q1 AND 21.1% A YEAR AGO

* SLIGHT SALES INCREASE OF 0.9% OVER PRECEDING QUARTER TO USD 96.6 MILLION; 7.3% BELOW PRIOR-YEAR FIGURE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)