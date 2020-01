Jan 15 (Reuters) - Inficon Holding AG:

* EXPECTS ACCORDING TO PRELIMINARY AND NOT YET AUDITED FIGURES FOR FULL YEAR 2019 SALES OF USD 382 MILLION (PRIOR YEAR USD 410.4 MILLION)

* SEES OPERATING INCOME OF USD 65 MILLION (PRIOR YEAR USD 81.5 MILLION) AFTER POSTPONING DELIVERIES OF MAJOR ORDERS LAST YEAR TO Q1 2020

* SAYS EXPECTS PUBLICATION OF FULL-YEAR RESULTS 2019 ON MARCH 5, 2020 Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)