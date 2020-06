June 30 (Reuters) - Infigen Energy Ltd:

* IFN RECOMMENDS TAKEOVER OFFER FROM IBERDROLA

* GOT NOTICE THAT IBERDROLA WAIVED CONDITIONS OF ITS BID, EXCLUDING CONDITION THAT IT GET APPROVAL FROM AUSTRALIA’S FIRB TO BUY CO

* EACH DIRECTOR INTENDS TO ACCEPT IBERDROLA OFFER FOR ALL INFIGEN STAPLED SECURITIES THEY OWN OR CONTROL OR HAVE RELEVANT INTEREST IN