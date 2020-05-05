BRIEF-Infineon Reports Fiscal Q2 Net Income of €178 Mln

May 5 (Reuters) - Infineon Technologies:

* Fiscal Q2 revenues of €1.986 bln

* Q2 segment result of €274 mln

* Q2 segment result margin at 13.8%

* Q2 net income of €178 mln

* Q3 outlook: revenue for combined company between €1.9 bln and €2.3 bln, segment result margin for combined company at positive mid-single digit percent level

* CEO says we have largely been able to maintain operations in recent weeks

* CEO says we also put cost-containment measures in place at early stage

* CEO says outlook for H2 of fiscal year has significantly deteriorated

* CEO says we expect sharp drop in revenue in auto segment Source text: (Berlin Speed Desk)