BRIEF-Infineon Technologies Says Expects To Generate Revenues Of Around EUR 7.6 Bln In 2020 Fiscal Year

May 4 (Reuters) - Infineon Technologies AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG: EFFECTS OF THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC WEIGH ON THE OUTLOOK FOR THE REMAINING FISCAL YEAR 2020, THE SUCCESSFUL ACQUISITION OF CYPRESS REINFORCES BUSINESS MODEL IN MEDIUM AND LONG TERM

* INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG - PROVIDES A NEW OUTLOOK FOR 2020 FISCAL YEAR

* INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG - EXPECTS TO GENERATE REVENUES OF AROUND EUR 7.6 BLN IN 2020 FISCAL YEAR

* INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG - FOR Q3 OF 2020 FISCAL YEAR, INFINEON EXPECTS REVENUES FOR COMBINED COMPANY TO BE BETWEEN EUR 1.9 BLN AND EUR 2.3 BLN

* INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES - CYPRESS GETS CONSOLIDATED EFFECTIVE 16 APRIL, EXPECTED TO GENERATE REVENUE OF AROUND EUR 0.8 BLN DURING REMAINDER OF 2020

* INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES - FREE CASH FLOW FOR COMBINED CO WILL BE STRONGLY NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY ACQUISITION OF CYPRESS, CONSEQUENCES OF CORONAVIRUS

