March 16 (Reuters) - Infinio Group Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES ‍PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF 80% OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF OXLEY BATAM PTE. LTD. AND NOVATION OF LOAN​

* ‍CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE OF SALE SHARES AND NOVATION OF LOAN SHALL BE S$10.4 MILLION