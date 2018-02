Feb 13 (Reuters) - Infinite Computer Solutions (India) Ltd :

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL PROFIT 290.2 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT 378.7 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* DEC QUARTER REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 7.02 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 6.28 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* SAYS APPROVES REAPPOINTMENT OF UPINDER ZUTSHI AS MD & CEO Source text: bit.ly/2nYr6dC Further company coverage: