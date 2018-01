Jan 22 (Reuters) - Infinity Financial Group Holdings Ltd :

* ‍CHAN CHUNG SHU HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR​

* YU CHUANFU HAS RESIGNED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* YU XUEMING HAS RESIGNED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN OF COMPANY

* ‍ZHENG QIANG HAS RESIGNED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR​

* ALSO APPOINTS CHAN CHUNG SHU AS CHAIRMAN OF CO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: