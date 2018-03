BRIEF-Infinity Pharma Qtrly Diluted Loss Per Common Share $0.14​

March 15 (Reuters) - Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* INFINITY PHARMACEUTICALS PROVIDES COMPANY UPDATE AND REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* INFINITY PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍INFINITY EXPECTS NET LOSS FOR 2018 TO RANGE FROM $35 MILLION TO $45 MILLION​

* INFINITY - EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH A YEAR-END CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND AVAILABLE-FOR-SALE SECURITIES BALANCE RANGING FROM $15 MILLION TO $25 MILLION​

* INFINITY PHARMACEUTICALS INC - QTRLY ‍BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.14​