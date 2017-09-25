BRIEF-Infinity Pharmaceuticals and Bristol-Myers Squibb expand clinical collaboration

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

* Infinity Pharmaceuticals and Bristol-Myers Squibb expand clinical collaboration evaluating ipi-549 in combination with Opdivo (nivolumab)

* Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍combination dose-escalation is also ongoing, and combination expansion is expected to begin in second half of 2017​

* Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍patient enrollment is complete in monotherapy dose-escalation, and monotherapy expansion is ongoing​

* Infinity Pharmaceuticals- deal expands Phase 1/1b study to include patients with triple negative breast cancer who havent been previously exposed to anti-PD-1/anti-PD-l1 therapy​