BRIEF-Infinity Pharmaceuticals Provides COVID-19 Update

April 7 (Reuters) - Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* INFINITY PHARMACEUTICALS PROVIDES UPDATE IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* INFINITY PHARMACEUTICALS INC - HAVE NOT YET DETERMINED ULTIMATE IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON TRIALS AND FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

* INFINITY PHARMACEUTICALS INC - NOT EXPERIENCED, AND DOES NOT ANTICIPATE, ANY DISRUPTION TO DRUG SUPPLY FOR ITS ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS

* INFINITY PHARMACEUTICALS INC - CONTINUES TO EVALUATE IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON ITS ONGOING CLINICAL AND BUSINESS OPERATIONS

* INFINITY PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ANTICIPATES POTENTIAL DELAYS IN TRIAL ENROLLMENT AND SITE INITIATION THAT MAY LEAD TO SHIFTS IN TIMING OF DATA READOUTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: