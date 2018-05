BRIEF-Infinity Pharmaceuticals Q1 Loss Per Share $0.18

May 8 (Reuters) - Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* INFINITY PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, DILUTED LOSS PER COMMON SHARE WAS $0.18 - SEC FILING

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.18 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* INFINITY PHARMA - BELIEVES EXISTING CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & AVAILABLE-FOR-SALE SECURITIES WILL BE ADEQUATE TO SATISFY FORECASTED OPERATING NEEDS INTO Q3 2019

* INFINITY PHARMACEUTICALS - EXPECTS TO CONTINUE TO "INCUR SIGNIFICANT OPERATING LOSSES FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE" Source text: (bit.ly/2KK7bsQ) Further company coverage: