BRIEF-Infinity Pharmaceuticals reports phase 1 clinical and translational data for IPI-549

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc

* ‍Reported phase 1 clinical and translational data for IPI-549, that targets immune-suppressive tumor macrophages​

* IPI-549 was well tolerated, demonstrated clinical activity, with 44 percent clinical benefit rate including one partial response​

* ‍Initial translational data from patient blood samples demonstrated that IPI-549 treatment results in immune stimulation​

* ‍For IPI-549, co expects to complete combination dose escalation and initiate combination expansion cohorts by end of 2017​

* There were no treatment-related serious adverse events or deaths from IPI-549 study​