BRIEF-Infinity Pharmaceuticals Reports Q1 Loss Per Share Of $0.19

May 11 (Reuters) - Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.19

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.13 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* INFINITY VOLUNTARILY PAUSING ENROLLMENT ON MARIO-275 TO EVALUATE RISK/BENEFIT FOR PATIENTS

* FAST TRACK DESIGNATION GRANTED FOR IPI-549 PLUS OPDIVO(®) IN PATIENTS WITH ADVANCED UROTHELIAL CANCER

* COMPLETION OF ENROLLMENT FOR MARIO-275 AND MARIO-3 DELAYED

* $20M ASSET BACKED FINANCING WITH BVF IN JANUARY; CASH RUNWAY INTO H2 2021

* EXPECTS NET LOSS FOR 2020 TO RANGE FROM $40 MILLION TO $50 MILLION.