BRIEF-Infinity Property And Casualty Reports Q4 ‍Net Earnings Per Diluted Share $1.34​

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Infinity Property And Casualty Corp :

* INFINITY PROPERTY AND CASUALTY REPORTS EARNINGS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2017

* INFINITY PROPERTY AND CASUALTY CORP QTRLY ‍NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $1.34​

* INFINITY PROPERTY AND CASUALTY CORP QTRLY ‍NET EARNINGS EXCLUDING REALIZED GAINS PER DILUTED SHARE $1.32​

* INFINITY PROPERTY AND CASUALTY CORP QTRLY ‍REVENUES $382.6 MILLION VERSUS $415.3​ MILLION

* INFINITY PROPERTY AND CASUALTY CORP QTRLY ‍GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM $340.6 MILLION VERSUS $329.1​ MILLION