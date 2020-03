March 25 (Reuters) - Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* INFINITY RECEIVES FAST TRACK DESIGNATION FOR IPI-549 IN COMBINATION WITH THE CHECKPOINT INHIBITOR OPDIVO FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADVANCED UROTHELIAL CANCER

* INFINITY PHARMACEUTICALS INC - CURRENTLY ENROLLING PATIENTS IN MARIO-275 TO EVALUATE IPI-549 IN COMBINATION WITH OPDIVO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: