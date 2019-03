BRIEF-Infinity To Initiate Study Evaluating IPI-549 In Front-Line Triple Negative Breast Cancer And Renal Cell Cancer

March 14 (Reuters) - Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* INFINITY TO INITIATE MARIO-3, A PHASE 2 MULTI-ARM STUDY EVALUATING IPI-549 IN FRONT-LINE TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER AND RENAL CELL CANCER

* INFINITY PHARMACEUTICALS - CO ENTERS MASTER CLINICAL SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH ROCHE TO PROVIDE ATEZOLIZUMAB FOR MARIO-3

* INFINITY PHARMACEUTICALS - MARIO-3 WILL EVALUATE IPI-549 WITH TECENTRIQ AND ABRAXANE IN FRONT-LINE TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER

* INFINITY PHARMACEUTICALS - MARIO-3 WILL ALSO EVALUATE IPI-549 WITH TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN IN FRONT-LINE RENAL CELL CANCER

* INFINITY PHARMACEUTICALS - UNDER TERMS, ROCHE WILL SUPPLY ATEZOLIZUMAB TO INFINITY FOR USE IN MARIO-3, A PHASE 2 MULTI-ARM COMBINATION COHORT STUDY